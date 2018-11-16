Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy shares of Target until after it reports

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Target Corp.: "I think that the sector has to go down because it's part of the fact that the Fed keeps tightening. They go lower. I think Target's doing OK, but I wouldn't buy it till after it reported."

Wynn Resorts Ltd.: "No. Ever since [former CEO] Steve Wynn left, we left with it."

Tesla Inc.: "You know, I was at a Tesla store the other day and the cars are beautiful. Next."

Visa Inc.: "You should buy the stock of Visa. [My charitable trust] almost did today. We almost pulled the trigger for ActionAlertsPlus.com."

Cramer simply used the "Wrong!" buzzer for the stocks of Opko Health Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Watch the full lightning round here:

