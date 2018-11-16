Former Brexit secretary: Prime minister's deal takes away all economic benefits of EU divorce

May is facing opposition from across the political spectrum. Her draft deal was signed off on by negotiators from both the EU and the U.K. on Tuesday. It now needs the approval of senior lawmakers and then the entire U.K. Parliament before it can be finalized.

May's proposal led several ministers to resign, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab. On Friday, May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit secretary.

When asked if his opposition increases the possibility of a no-deal and a so-called hard Brexit, Davis said he didn't think that was necessarily the case.

"In any deal, you have to be able and willing to walk away if a deal is not good enough. To sort of give in to that fear is to say, 'Any deal will do, thank you very much,'" he said.

"It's worth taking a small risk, a small but manageable risk, of no deal," Davis added.

He said it is likely the deal will be rejected by the House of Commons, the lower house of the U.K. Parliament.

"There is no way I can see it going through," he said. "Therefore, she'll have to come up with another alternative."

