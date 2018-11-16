Delhi: A treasure trove of ancient history and culture

Delhi is India's capital city and one of the oldest in the world.

Located in the north, it's home to all three branches of the government: executive, legislative and judiciary.

The monuments to lost empires showcase its ancient culture, while the sleek and efficient new metro is evidence of a rapidly modernizing city.

This pulsating metropolis has a larger population than Australia, but pollution remains a key challenge.

The frenetic pace in Delhi begins even before the sun comes up. If you wake up early enough, head to Asia's largest fruit and vegetable market: Azadpur Mandi is a sight to behold.

At nearly two million square feet, the market is a crucial link for supplying food to the city. Over 100 different types of fruit and vegetables can be found in the market, where more than 13,000 tons of produce pass through every day.

People are not the only ones attracted to the market. Monkeys of all ages traverse the lines and cables that interweave over the bustling marketplace below, waiting to pounce on any unattended food.