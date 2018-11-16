Nvidia 'finally stumbled:' What every major Wall Street analyst said after the chipmaker's earnings

Nvidia shares fell steeply after the chipmaker gave weak fourth quarter revenue guidance when it reported third-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday.

"After many years of near flawless performance, Nvidia finally stumbled," Deutsche Bank said.

Nvidia's stock cratered 19 percent in trading, pushing the stock even deeper into correction. Nvidia had already fallen to $202.39 a share at Wednesday's close, a plummet of more than 30 percent from its 52-week high of $292.76 a share.

"We were clearly wrong on the stock," Goldman Sachs said as the firm removed Nvidia from its list of conviction stocks. However, Goldman said it remains "Buy-rated on the stock as our view that Nvidia has access to one of the best growth opportunity sets in Semis and that it has a sustainable competitive lead within remains unchanged."

"The stock will likely not bounce back right away, given the severity of the miss," Morgan Stanley said.

Here's a wrap of all the major analyst opinions.