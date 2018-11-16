Matt Tremel is one of 96 people to have his student debt canceled though the public service loan forgiveness program.

Happy endings like his were not supposed to be so rare.

One-quarter of American workers were expected to be eligible for the program, which allows certain not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans forgiven after 10 years.

But the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has found student loan servicers are delaying or denying borrowers access to the consumer protection.

Tens of thousands of people in public service jobs believe they're paying their way to loan forgiveness only to discover at some point in the process they don't qualify for one technical reason or another.

As a result, fewer than 1 percent of the nearly 30,000 borrowers who have applied under the program have been approved, according to U.S. Department of Education data.

CNBC spoke to some of the few people who have successfully navigated the process and are now debt-free. Here are their tips.