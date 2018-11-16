Photos of a town reduced to ashes by California's deadly Camp Fire

Photos of a town reduced to ashes by California's deadly Camp Fire

Michael John Ramirez hugs his wife Charlie Ramirez after they manage to recover her keepsake bracelet that didn't melt in the fire and held a sentimental value as they recover items from their fire safe in the rubble of their destroyed home, after the Camp fire razed through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2018. 
Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The Camp Fire in Butte County has become the deadliest wildfire in California's history as the death toll climbed to 63, with over 600 people still missing. Over 15,000 homes and businesses have been reduced to ash.

Residents who were able to evacuate have returned to find their homes completely destroyed as they sift through for any keepsakes they can find. Thousands of people are now living in tents and shelters as donations of food and clothing begin to pour in.

Emergency responders along with the National Guard continue to search for the missing, and the death toll is expected to climb even higher in the following days.

The following are some of the devastating scenes from the town of Paradise.

Photo above: Michael John Ramirez hugs his wife, Charlie Ramirez, after they recovered her keepsake bracelet from their fire safe in the rubble of their home, destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

  • Camp Fire as seen from space

    An image from NASA's Operational Land Imager satellite shows the Camp Fire burning on Nov. 8, 2018, at around 10:45 a.m. local time near Paradise, California.

    NASA | Reuters

  • Neighborhoods reduced to ashes

    An aerial view of Paradise off Clark Road on Nov. 15, 2018. The Camp Fire has burned more than 7,000 structures in Paradise.

    Carolyn Cole | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

  • Coroners sift for remains

    Officers of the Alameda County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau search for human remains after the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California.

    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

  • Tragic end

    Yuba and Butte County sheriff's officers inspect remains near a burned-out vehicle off a dirt road in Concow, California, after the Camp Fire ripped through the area.

    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

  • Police remove a body

    Butte County and Fresno County sheriff's officers remove the remains of a victim of the Camp Fire in Magalia, California.

    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Cadaver dogs used in search for the missing

    Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

    Terray Sylvester | Reuters

  • Thousands in need of shelter

    Mare Reasons poses with her dog at The Neighborhood Church shelter after losing her home of 20 years due to the wildfires, in Chico, California.

    Sharon Bernstein | Reuters

  • Volunteers helping the displaced

    Volunteers hand out food to Camp Fire evacuees at a makeshift tent city in Chico, California.

    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Donations continue to poor in

    Donated shoes and clothing are displayed for Camp Fire evacuees at a parking lot in Chico, California.

    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Rush to restore power and communication

    AT&T Inc. workers repair phone lines as a burned-out vehicle sits on a road during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Identifying remains

    Archaeology students from the University of Nevada at Reno's Human Identification Laboratory help search for victims of the Camp Fire with a county law enforcement officer in a mobile home park in Paradise, California.

    Carl Mondon | The Mercury News via Getty Images | Digital First Media | Getty Images

  • National Guardsmen join the search

    Members of the California Army National Guard take a break from searching burned homes for human remains at the Camp Fire.

    John Locher | AP

  • Coping with total loss

    Chris and Nancy Brown embrace while looking over the remains of their burned residence after the Camp Fire.

    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

  • A state of emergency

    U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, right, shows a child's school work to California Gov. Jerry Brown, left center, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long, center, as they tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, California.

    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

  • 'Thank you Firefighters'

    A Chico police cruiser passes by a sign thanking firefighters and emergency personnel on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and East Park Avenue after the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

    Jane Tyska | Digital First Media | Getty Images

