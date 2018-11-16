Photos of a town reduced to ashes by California's deadly Camp Fire

The Camp Fire in Butte County has become the deadliest wildfire in California's history as the death toll climbed to 63, with over 600 people still missing. Over 15,000 homes and businesses have been reduced to ash.

Residents who were able to evacuate have returned to find their homes completely destroyed as they sift through for any keepsakes they can find. Thousands of people are now living in tents and shelters as donations of food and clothing begin to pour in.

Emergency responders along with the National Guard continue to search for the missing, and the death toll is expected to climb even higher in the following days.

The following are some of the devastating scenes from the town of Paradise.

Photo above: Michael John Ramirez hugs his wife, Charlie Ramirez, after they recovered her keepsake bracelet from their fire safe in the rubble of their home, destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.