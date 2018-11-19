Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who became a Democratic superstar during his competitive but ultimately losing campaign against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, is being prodded by his top donors and supporters to make a run for either the White House or Texas' other U.S. Senate seat in 2020, CNBC has learned.

Since O'Rourke's nail-biting loss on election night, backers have encouraged him to use the statewide and national recognition he gained during the race to propel himself to a higher office, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named.

The Texas Democrat, for his part, has told some of his closest associates that all options are on the table, including a run for president and possibly another campaign for Senate, according to a person who recently spoke to the congressman. O'Rourke has also noted, however, that he's not ready to commit to what comes next after his final term in Congress comes to an end in January, according to this person. It is unclear when O'Rourke will make his decision.

O'Rourke had been the subject of intense 2020 speculation through much of his Senate campaign. Polls show he's among the potential candidates most popular with Democratic voters. A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll shows O'Rourke ranked third among whom Democrats prefer to be their first choice for president in the upcoming election, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders and ahead of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

O'Rourke's campaign spokesman did not return repeated requests for comment. Yet the politician appeared to tell the gossip and celebrity news outlet TMZ in a recent interview that he wasn't ruling out jumping into the 2020 presidential race.

"You know … I haven't made any decisions about anything is probably the best way for me to put it," O'Rourke said last week. "I think everything's too fresh still for me."

In an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Rep.-elect Veronica Escobar, who will succeed O'Rourke in his House seat, said he should run for president. Escobar also said she asked him about his future plans at a recent dinner in Washington, D.C.

"I think he should run. I really do," Escobar said Monday. "We owe such a debt of gratitude to Beto. ... He does it in a beautiful, genuine way that really touches people, and I think that's what our country needs right now," she added.