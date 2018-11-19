CNBC ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR LATEST CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT

CNBC's Ylan Mui to Lead Roundtable Discussion on Diversity & Inclusion

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., NOVEMBER 19, 2018 — CNBC today announced the lineup for the latest Capital Exchange breakfast series event, which will take place on Thursday, November 29th at the Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C. Comcast is the sponsor.

The roundtable conversation will be led by CNBC's Ylan Mui and feature the following speakers:

Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO, National Women's Law Center

Bo Young Lee, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Uber

Steve Odland, President and CEO, The Conference Board

William Rodgers, Former Chief Economist, U.S. Department of Labor

This discussion will focus on the need for companies to build more diverse and inclusive teams at every level. Capital Exchange will go beyond the buzzwords to discuss ways top companies are attracting diverse talent and cultivating an inclusive corporate culture, while improving the bottom line.

CNBC's Capital Exchange breakfast series focuses on the confluence of policy, money and growth. Beyond the political posturing and partisan rancor, the policy decisions made in the corridors of the Capitol are informed by, and greatly affect, the boardrooms of corporate America. In this event series, CNBC journalists engage in candid conversations with top CEOs, lawmakers and administration officials, discussing ways public and private sectors can collaborate to grow the economy and create jobs.

To learn more, please visit: capitalexchangediversity.cnbc.com

