Comedian Steve Carell as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos trolls Trump on SNL

Comedian Steve Carell, hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, trolled President Donald Trump and Amazon's plan to split its new headquarters between New York City and Northern Virginia.

The 56-year-old Carell portrayed Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in a sketch, saying some people have speculated whether the e-commerce giant was taking shots at the president by building one of the new headquarters facilities in Trump's hometown of Queens, New York, and another in his current residence outside Washington, D.C. "Thereby overshadowing, or humiliating him," Carell's Bezos said.

"Sure, he attacked 'me' repeatedly on Twitter, but 'I' chose our new locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about how 'I'm' literally 100 times richer than he is," Carell as Bezos said.

Neither the White House nor Amazon was available to immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Carell's bit.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Amazon, saying without evidence, that package deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service for Amazon were costing the agency money. The president also has been critical of Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.

Amazon has said it chose two locations rather than one to better attract top talent.