Disney gets approval from China for its Fox acquisition, sending shares of both companies up

Chinese regulators approved Disney's proposed acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox assets Monday, CNBC has learned, sending each company's stock higher.

Shares of Disney rose roughly 1 percent, after initially trading lower Monday morning. Shares of Fox rose 3 percent.

The deal still needs regulatory approval from several countries, but the unconditional Chinese approval marks a big hurdle for Disney, amid ongoing trade tensions. U.S. antitrust regulators approved the deal in June, and EU regulators approved the deal earlier this month — though both attached divestment conditions.

A deal could be completed as early as spring 2019.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.