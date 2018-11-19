Tech

Affordable mobile internet is driving e-commerce and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia, report finds

Affordable mobile internet is driving rapid growth in sectors like e-commerce and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia, according to a new study from Google and Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

The six Southeast Asian countries that the report focused on have about 350 million internet users today compared to only 260 million in 2015, Rajan Anandan, vice president for India and Southeast Asia at Google, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"We're adding about 3 million net new internet users every single month. They're accessing the internet almost entirely through a mobile device," Anandan said.

He explained that for the average user in Southeast Asia, their first point of connection to the world wide web is through mobile internet — unlike in the West, where people mostly first connected to the internet through fixed connections from their homes, likely on their desktops.

In recent years, mobile internet has also become more affordable as the price per gigabyte of data has dropped by nearly 50 percent over the last two to three years, according to Anandan.

"As data gets more affordable, they're spending more and more time, and doing a lot more, which is what's driving e-commerce, ride-hailing and all the other sectors that we've studied," Anandan said.

$200 billion internet economy

Two years ago, Google and Temasek issued a report that said the region's internet economy was expected to grow to $200 billion by 2025, primarily driven by growth in e-commerce.

However, there was also a concern that there would not be enough money available for Southeast Asia's tech economy to realize its potential, according to Rohit Sipahimalani, joint head of the investment group at Temasek.

"But now in these three years, you have about $24 billion raised in Southeast Asia, which is about half of what we thought would be needed over a ten-year period to meet the potential," Sipahimalani told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"This year, particularly in 2018, the first half of 2018, total amount raised has been over $9 billion, which is just about equal to what was raised in all of 2017," Sipahimalani added.

Several prominent start-ups in the region have raised funds: Ride-hailing giant Grab said it's on track to raise $3 billion by the end of the year. Indonesian rival Go-Jek reportedly raised about $1.5 billion in funds in February.

Anandan also said that Southeast Asia's e-commerce market is the fastest-growing in the world, with 2018 gross merchandise value — a key industry metric measuring total dollar value of merchandise sold online — set to cross $23 billion.

"This year the e-commerce industry has grown at over a 100 percent year-on-year, and we have 120 million consumers who are buying online with the top 3 players — Shopee, Tokopedia and Lazada now counting for 70 percent of this market," he said.

