Affordable mobile internet is driving e-commerce and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia, report finds

Affordable mobile internet is driving rapid growth in sectors like e-commerce and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia, according to a new study from Google and Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

The six Southeast Asian countries that the report focused on have about 350 million internet users today compared to only 260 million in 2015, Rajan Anandan, vice president for India and Southeast Asia at Google, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"We're adding about 3 million net new internet users every single month. They're accessing the internet almost entirely through a mobile device," Anandan said.

He explained that for the average user in Southeast Asia, their first point of connection to the world wide web is through mobile internet — unlike in the West, where people mostly first connected to the internet through fixed connections from their homes, likely on their desktops.

In recent years, mobile internet has also become more affordable as the price per gigabyte of data has dropped by nearly 50 percent over the last two to three years, according to Anandan.

"As data gets more affordable, they're spending more and more time, and doing a lot more, which is what's driving e-commerce, ride-hailing and all the other sectors that we've studied," Anandan said.