Renowned energy trader Mark Fisher says oil's next $10 move will be higher

Renowned energy trader Mark Fisher says the faltering oil market is close to bottoming out, and investors can be relatively sure that crude futures will jump by $10 rather than drop by that amount.

"I think there's limited downside," the MBF Clearing founder and CEO told CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" on Monday. "If you ask me what the next $10 is, is it up or down? I think it's up."

That move may not come for another month or two, according to Fisher.

Crude futures have tumbled more than $20 a barrel from their four-year highs last month, plunging into a bear market. U.S. crude was trading higher at almost $57 on Monday, while Brent crude was roughly flat at under $67 a barrel, following three straight days of gains for both benchmarks.