Rep. Maxine Waters hopes to make changes to the House Financial Services Committee that could have implications for one of President Donald Trump's favorite lenders, Axios reported late Sunday.

When her party takes control of the House in January, the California Democrat will likely lead the House Financial Services Committee. Waters has already promised to look into Trump's ties to German institution Deutsche Bank and fight White House efforts to roll back bank regulations. With a majority, Democrats will gain subpoena power.

Waters' proposed changes to the panel signal that she takes those pledges seriously, according to Axios.

The tweaks would put oversight of "international financial institutions" within the Terrorism and Illicit Finance subcommittee and get rid of the Monetary Policy and Trade subcommittee, the outlet reported. Waters is among the Democrats who have asked Deutsche Bank for information on its loans to Trump and his family, including whether they were guaranteed by the Russian government. Regulators have ordered the firm to take steps to curb money laundering.