WASHINGTON — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Pentagon sent nearly 52,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on the U.S. border with Mexico and around the world.

In all, the Departments' Defense Logistics Agency delivered more than 300,000 pounds of traditional Thanksgiving food, like ham and sweet potatoes, to service members throughout the Middle East, Europe, Africa and on the southwestern border.

This year service members received:

9,738 whole turkeys

51,234 pounds of roasted turkey

74,036 pounds of beef

21,758 pounds of ham

67,860 pounds of shrimp

16,284 pounds of sweet potatoes

81,360 pies

19,284 cakes

7,836 gallons of eggnog

"Many of America's military men and women are away from home this Thanksgiving, making sacrifices to secure our freedom and to protect our southern border," said Army Brig. Gen. Mark Simerly, who oversees the massive logistical operation on behalf of the Defense Department.