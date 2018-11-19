CEOs

Nissan accuses Chairman Carlos Ghosn of serious misconduct

  • Nissan's Chairman Carlos Ghosn reportedly set to be arrested by Japanese authorities for alleged financial violations.
  • Nissan has confirmed it has been undertaking an investigation into the chairman "for months."
  • In a release the firm said it has also been cooperating with the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office.
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, speaks during a news conference in Paris, France, September 15, 2017.
Philippe Wojazer | Reuters
Nissan said that its Chairman Carlos Ghosn is under investigation after he allegedly violated Japanese financial law.

The auto giant said in a statement Monday that "over many years" Ghosn and board director, Greg Kelly, had been under reporting compensation amounts to the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report.

Nissan added that, in regards to Ghosn, "numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets."

Nissan said its Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa will now propose to the Nissan Board of Directors to remove both Ghosn and Kelly from their roles.

The Japanese auto firm added had been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office. One Japanese media outlet, Yomiuri, reported Monday that Ghosn has now been arrested.

Nissan shares had already ceased trading on Monday but Renault shares — with Ghosn also being the CEO and chair of the French automaker — hit their lowest level in three years. Renault stock was more than 9 percent lower, shortly before 11 a.m. Paris time.

