Nissan accuses Chairman Carlos Ghosn of serious misconduct

Nissan said that its Chairman Carlos Ghosn is under investigation after he allegedly violated Japanese financial law.

The auto giant said in a statement Monday that "over many years" Ghosn and board director, Greg Kelly, had been under reporting compensation amounts to the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report.

Nissan added that, in regards to Ghosn, "numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets."

Nissan said its Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa will now propose to the Nissan Board of Directors to remove both Ghosn and Kelly from their roles.

The Japanese auto firm added had been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office. One Japanese media outlet, Yomiuri, reported Monday that Ghosn has now been arrested.

Nissan shares had already ceased trading on Monday but Renault shares — with Ghosn also being the CEO and chair of the French automaker — hit their lowest level in three years. Renault stock was more than 9 percent lower, shortly before 11 a.m. Paris time.