German soccer's Bayern Munich posts revenue rise as the national team loses a sponsor

"Apart from the sporting success with victory of the German league title and the good run in the Champions League, these results are proof that Bayern also had a good year in financial terms."

New manager Niko Kovac has not had the best start to his first domestic campaign in charge of Bayern Munich, lying in fifth place in the German Bundesliga league table, which is also outside of the Champions League qualification places for next season. Equally as worrying will be the seven-point gap behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

However, the team is all but through to the Champions League knockout stage, which will mean being part of the elite European competition in the New Year.

German football has not fared well on the pitch at international level in 2018, following the men's team crashing out of the World Cup in Russia at the group stage. Failure to hang on to a two-goal lead against the Netherlands during its UEFA Nations League match on Monday means that Germany has only won one competitive match this calendar year.

It was also announced on Tuesday morning that the partnership between the DFB — the German soccer association — and Mercedes-Benz will not be extended beyond the end of 2018, bringing to an end a 46-year association.