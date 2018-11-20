Nearly half of global CFOs expect either a no-deal Brexit — or simply don't know what to think

Chief financial officers (CFOs) from some of the world's largest firms are unsure whether the U.K. will be thrust into the unknown post-Brexit, according to a new survey conducted by CNBC.

The results of the survey come at a time when U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting for her political survival, after the government's draft divorce deal with the EU prompted a flurry of cabinet ministers to resign.

May is currently trying to rally enough lawmakers to back the proposed plan in order to get it through the Parliament next month - a daunting task given the broad criticism it has received.

Global CFOs across a wide range of industries were asked whether they expected Parliament to approve a formal Brexit deal with the EU over the coming weeks.