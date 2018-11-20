Dolce and Gabbana accused of racism in Chinese 'chopsticks' ads

Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana has been accused of racism after running three ads showing a Chinese woman being told how to use chopsticks.

The series of three videos, entitled "Eating With Chopsticks," show a woman eating large plates of pizza, spaghetti and a giant Italian cannolo pastry, while a male voiceover tells her what to do.

The films were posted on Twitter and Instagram ahead of D&G's "The Great Show" fashion event to be held Wednesday in Shanghai. But some people have reacted angrily to them, with one writing "Orientalism is expressed so explicitly in this ad. It's very offensive to portrait all Chinese ppl (people) in such a stereotypical way." Another wrote "This is so stupid and culturally insensitive! Take down this video at once D&G!" and a third said: "This is racist, take it back."