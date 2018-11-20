Florida's opioid lawsuit against CVS and Walgreens takes aim at distributors with deep pockets

Florida attorney general Pam Biondi thinks Walgreens and CVS Health bear some of the blame for her state's opioid crisis.
She is suing the nation's largest drug store chains, including them as defendants in the state's lawsuit against ten drug makers and three wholesale drug distributors.
"Walgreens and CVS joined the race to sell as many opioids as possible, including by failing to institute safeguards and by marketing opioids to their vast networks of retail pharmacy stores and in-store pharmacists," according to the complaint filed late Friday in Florida state court, adding that the drug store giants "should have known that the quantity of opioids being distributed in Florida far exceeds the medical need of Florida residents."
The Florida lawsuit accuses the drug stores and pharmaceutical distributors like Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson of playing as big a role in the proliferation of opioid addiction as drug manufacturers like OxyContin maker Purdue Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit which produces fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin.
"What's interesting about bringing CVS and Walgreens in, is that some say they're so far down the chain of responsibility when it comes to the opioid crisis," explained professor Abbe Gluck, faculty director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School.