Google announces plans for a new data center in Denmark

Alphabet's Google is to invest 600 million euros ($685.98 million) to build its first data center in Denmark.



In a blog post Tuesday, Google's Vice President for Global Data Centers, Joe Kava, said the facility would be located just outside Fredericia, in the west of the country. Kava added that Google was "committed to matching its energy use with 100 percent carbon-free energy" in Fredericia.



The business was therefore "pursuing new investment opportunities" in Danish renewable energy projects such as solar energy and onshore and offshore wind. It did not name any other companies that it would partner with.

"The Fredericia data center will be among the most energy efficient data centers in Denmark to date, taking advantage of advanced machine learning to make sure every watt of electricity counts," Kava added.



Denmark is something of a world leader in wind energy. Over one third of the country's electricity production comes from wind turbines, according to the Danish Energy Agency.



The Fredericia data center is set to be Google's fifth in Europe. It currently has sites in Belgium, Finland, Ireland and the Netherlands. Google is among a number of tech giants turning to renewable energy as they look to green their operations.



In July, for example, Facebook said its Prineville Data Center in Oregon would be supported by 100 percent solar power under a new partnership with Pacific Power. In October 2017, Amazon announced that its Amazon Wind Farm Texas was operational. At the time, Amazon said that the facility, located in Scurry County, would add over 1 million megawatt hours of clean energy to the grid each year.