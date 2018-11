McDonald's is an American fast-food behemoth. With more than 37,000 restaurants in 120 countries, the chain dominates pretty much every market it chooses to enter. But in the Philippines, where McDonald's has been trying and failing for nearly 40 years to be No. 1, a local chain is giving McDonald's a run for its money: Jollibee.

Watch this video to find out why this Filipino fast-food chain is challenging major international rivals at home — and abroad.