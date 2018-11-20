Lowe's earnings beat, but retailer cuts forecast as it moves to exit some businesses

Lowe's on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, though same-store sales were softer than what Wall Street had anticipated and the company lowered its full-year estimates.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.04 adjusted, vs. 98 cents expected

Revenue: $17.42 billion vs. $17.36 billion expected

Lowe's reported third-quarter net income of $629 million, or 78 cents per share, down from $872 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, including pretax charges of $280 million, Lowe's earned $1.04 per share, above the 98 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Net sales rose 3.8 percent to $17.42 billion, above expectations of $17.36 billion.

Same-store sales rose 1.5 percent, below analysts' expectations of 2.9 percent.

The company lowered its full-year sales forecast to about 4 percent, down from its prior estimate of about 4.5 percent. It now expects same-store sales to rise 2.5 percent, compared with a previous estimate of a 3 percent gain.

Lowe's anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $5.08 to $5.13 per share.

CEO Marvin Ellison started at Lowe's in July. Last quarter, the former J.C. Penney CEO outlined his plan to turn around the home improvement retailer, including to "aggressively rationalize store inventory."

Lowe's plans to end its Mexico retail operations and is exploring strategic alternatives for the business, the company announced Tuesday. It also plans to exit Alacrity Renovation Services and Iris Smart Home.

Lowe's has already announced it will shutter its 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores by year-end and close 20 Lowe's stores in the U.S. and 31 in Canada. The retailer operates about 1,800 stores in the U.S. and about 300 in Canada.

