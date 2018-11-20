McDonald's is being sued by a father over 'illegal' marketing of Happy Meals to children

A Canadian father of three is suing McDonald's for illegally promoting Happy Meals to children, alleging that the company is breaking laws in Quebec that ban most advertising to those under 13.
Antonio Bramante has three young children and goes to a McDonald's restaurant at least every two weeks at their encouragement, according to court documents filed last week. He is seeking compensation from the chain for purchases made over the past five years and wants to stop the company from promoting toys and happy meals to children in-store.
His law suit states that the toys that come with Happy Meals are marketed with the launch of children's movies and are often part of a series, prompting his family to return to the restaurant to complete the set. The court documents, translated from their original French, also state that toys are displayed in stands at the child's eye level, which Bramante's attorney Joey Zukran claims break laws that are part of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act.