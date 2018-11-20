McDonald's is being sued by a father over 'illegal' marketing of Happy Meals to children

A spokesperson for McDonald's Canada told CNBC by email that the company had received the ruling and will examine it carefully. "We are aware of our obligations under Quebec's advertising laws and reiterate that we do not believe this class action has merit. We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Quebecers and their families, who have been choosing to enjoy McDonald's for more than 45 years," the spokesperson added.

Advertising to children under 13 has been banned in Quebec since the 1970s with three exceptions: advertising in children's magazines, advertising children's entertainment events and advertising via store windows, displays, containers, packaging or labels.

Zukran, an attorney at LPC Avocat, told CNBC by phone that McDonald's toy displays are not covered by this exception, with the judgment stating that the company operates restaurants rather than stores. Even if they are considered stores, Zukran said, advertising must not "directly incite a child to buy goods or services," according to the Consumer Protection Act.

Zukran claims that his firm has had a "huge" response from other consumers, as anyone who has bought a Happy Meal in Quebec since November 2013 can request to be part of the action. He would not give a number but claims that the website crashed due to people's interest.

He pointed to the long-running "McLibel" case of the 1980s and 1990s in which McDonald's sued activists who were part of the London Greenpeace group. They had produced a leaflet called "What's wrong with McDonald's — everything they don't want you to know." Most of the claims in the leaflet were rejected by the judge, Justice Bell, but he decided that the advertising from McDonald's had exploited children, a blow to the fast-food chain.