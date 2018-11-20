US crude oil dives 6% to fresh one-year low as stock market slides

Oil prices plummeted on Tuesday, snapping four days of gains and renewing a sell-off that has plunged crude futures into bear market.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.22, or 5.6 percent, to $53.98 per barrel by 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT). The contract earlier fell more than 6 percent, hitting its lowest level going back to October 2017.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, dropped $3.13, or 4.7 percent, to $63.66 a barrel. Brent hit a fresh eight-month low on Tuesday.

The renewed selling in the energy complex dovetailed with a sharp pullback in the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 550 points on Tuesday.

Crude futures and equities fell in tandem during a broad market sell-off that saw investors dump risk assets last month.