US crude oil dives 6% to fresh one-year low as stock market slides

  • Oil prices fall amid concerns about rising global supplies and growing fears of an economic slowdown.
  • OPEC and its allies are set to meet on Dec. 6 to discuss supply cuts.
  • The head of the International Energy Agency warns the oil market is "entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty."
Oil prices plummeted on Tuesday, snapping four days of gains and renewing a sell-off that has plunged crude futures into bear market.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.22, or 5.6 percent, to $53.98 per barrel by 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT). The contract earlier fell more than 6 percent, hitting its lowest level going back to October 2017.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, dropped $3.13, or 4.7 percent, to $63.66 a barrel. Brent hit a fresh eight-month low on Tuesday.

The renewed selling in the energy complex dovetailed with a sharp pullback in the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 550 points on Tuesday.

Crude futures and equities fell in tandem during a broad market sell-off that saw investors dump risk assets last month.

Since then, commodity watchers have grown more concerned that supply will outstrip demand next year. The market now expects OPEC, Russia and several other allied producers to launch a fresh round of output cuts in the coming weeks to prevent a price-crushing global crude glut.

U.S. crude prices have now dropped as much as 30 percent from a four-year high last month. Brent has tumbled 27 percent from its recent high.

Forecasters now see oil demand growing less than anticipated in 2019. Meanwhile, the world's top producers — the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia — have been pumping at or near records. The 15-member OPEC cartel has also been ramping up production.

"The same old adage applies...Too much supply, not enough demand," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at StarFuels in Dubai.

Exacerbating the rise in global oil supplies, the Trump administration is allowing some of Iran's biggest customers to continue importing crude despite restoring sanctions on the Islamic Republic. OPEC and other nations agreed to hike output in June based in part on Trump's vows to strictly enforce the sanctions.

Now, OPEC and its partners are poised to cut output by as much as 1.4 million barrels per day when they meet in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 6.

Analysts and traders say the oil market rout has deepened due to momentum trading and investors dumping crude futures to buy natural gas contracts. Natural gas futures have surged about 40 percent over the last month on colder-than-average weather.

Amid the uncertainty, financial traders have become wary of oil markets, seeing further price downside risks from the growth in U.S. shale production as well as the deteriorating economic outlook.

Portfolio managers have sold the equivalent of 553 million barrels of crude and fuels in the last seven weeks, the largest reduction over a comparable period since at least 2013. Funds now hold a net long position of just 547 million barrels, less than half the recent peak of 1.1 billion at the end of September, and down from a record 1.484 billion in January.

French bank BNP Paribas said it expected Brent to recover to $80 per barrel before year-end.

"In 2019, we expect WTI to average $69 per barrel and Brent $76 per barrel," BNP said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents the interest of oil consumers, on Monday warned OPEC and other producers of the "negative implications" of supply cuts, with many analysts fearing that a spike in crude prices could erode consumption.

— Reuters contributed to this story.

