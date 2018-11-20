Renault reportedly to replace fallen CEO Ghosn with COO Bollore

French carmaker Renault plans to name its chief operating officer Thierry Bollore as an interim replacement for fallen CEO Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in Tokyo on Monday, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Ghosn is one of the automotive industry's biggest figures, but his formidable legacy has been rapidly unraveling in the span of a few days.

Ghosn had simultaneously served as the CEO of Renault, the chairman of Japanese carmaker Nissan, and the head of a strategic alliance among both automakers and another Japanese automaker, Mitsubishi. He is accused of underreporting millions in income to Japanese authorities over the years, and to have misused company funds.

Speaking Tuesday on French radio, the country's finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Ghosn is "as a matter of fact not able to run the company" in light of the accusations.

The French government owns a 15 percent stake in Renault, which in turn owns more than 40 percent of Nissan.

On Monday, Nissan's CEO spoke harshly about Ghosn's recent tenure at the firm, saying it planned to remove him as chairman. Mitsubishi said Monday it too plans to strip him of his board seat at that company.

Bollore is a long time automotive industry executive who spent years at tire company Michelin in positions around the world and at automotive parts supplier Faurecia before joining Renault in 2012.

Renault was not immediately available for comment to CNBC.