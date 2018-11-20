Tech's popular 'FAANG' stocks have lost $945 billion and counting from highs amid tech rout

The five "FAANG" stocks have collectively lost $945 billion in value from recent highs as of Monday's close and are set to lose even more on Tuesday.
The FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — were all trading more than 1 percent lower in premarket trading Tuesday. The five tech growth stocks each closed in a bear market on Monday. Wall Street defines a bear market as a fall of 20 percent or more from a stock's 52-week high.
Market capitalization losses since their 52-week highs:
- Facebook: $250 billion
- Amazon: $255 billion
- Apple: $222 billion
- Netflix: $63 billion
- Alphabet: $155 billion