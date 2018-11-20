Trump says breaking with Saudi Arabia would send oil prices 'through the roof'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday linked his decision to continue backing Saudi Arabia — despite the murder of a U.S. resident by Saudi agents — to his desire to keep oil prices low.

"Saudi Arabia, if we broke with them, I think your oil prices would go through the roof," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "I've kept them down. They've helped me keep them down."

Trump issued a statement earlier on Tuesday saying the United States stands by Saudi Arabia after agents of the kingdom killed U.S. resident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The CIA has reportedly concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's death. On Tuesday, Trump cast doubt on that assessment, saying "maybe he did and maybe he didn't!"

The Trump administration has relied on Saudi Arabia to pump more oil and convince a group of producers to increase output in order to keep prices low.

The cost of crude began rising earlier this year as Trump prepared to restore sanctions on Iran, OPEC's third biggest oil producer. Sanctions on Iran's energy, banking and shipping sectors snapped back into place earlier this month.

Trump said Saudi Arabia has helped him prevent oil prices from spiking above $100 a barrel.

"Right now we have oil prices in great shape. I'm not going to destroy the world economy, and I'm not going to destroy the economy for our country by being foolish with Saudi Arabia," he said.

"I think the statement was pretty obvious what I said. It's about America First."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.