Where the deals are for Black Friday car shopping

If you're thinking the long holiday weekend would be a great time to shop for a new car, here's a tip: Do your homework before heading out.

While Black Friday and holiday sales events come with special deals, they can vary greatly among automakers and individual dealerships. And with cash incentives slowing and zero-percent financing offers harder to find, the more legwork you do, the more likely you are to find a good deal.

Dealers are typically eager to sell in November to clear current-year models off the lot and help close out the year with the strongest sales possible. And although you might find even lower prices on some 2018 models closer to the end of the year, the selection could be more limited.