Democrat Xochitl Torres Small is the apparent winner in New Mexico House race, boosting Dem majority

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small is the apparent winner of a hotly contested House race for New Mexico's 2nd House District, according to NBC News, defeating GOP candidate Yvette Herrell and flipping the previously Republican-held district blue.

Democrats targeted the seat as part of their push to gain control of the House in the next Congress that starts in January. The party has now picked up a net 38 seats with two races still undecided, according to NBC.

Torres Small was declared the apparent winner in the neck and neck race two weeks after Election Day. The district received millions in spending from outside groups, including more than $3 million spent against Republicans.

Torres Small, a water rights lawyer, ran on expanding access to health care and increasing funding for education, workers and veterans.