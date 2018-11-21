Australian stocks fall on the back of overnight plunge on Wall Street

Asia Markets

All eyes will be on the Asian markets on Wednesday following a plunge on Wall Street overnight.

Stocks in Australia were lower in the morning. The ASX 200 fell 1.18 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors seeing losses. The heavily weighted financial subindex shed 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the futures market pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,190 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,280. The index last closed at 21,583.12.

Dow dissolves gains for 2018

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 551.80 points to close at 24,465.64 while the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent to finish the trading day stateside at 2,641.89.

Following Tuesday's stock market rout, the Dow and S&P 500 are now down 1.03 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively, for 2018.

The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, shed 1.7 percent to 6,908.82 on Tuesday.

Tuesday's declines came a day after members of the popular "FAANG" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — all closed in bear market territory, down more than 20 percent from their 52-week highs.

Oil prices sink

In the oil markets, crude prices nosedived by nearly 7 percent on Tuesday after seeing four days of gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate settled Tuesday's session lower by $3.77, or 6.6 percent, at $53.43. The contract fell as low as $52.77 on Tuesday, its weakest price level since October 2017.

Brent crude dropped $4.43, or 6.6 percent, to $62.36 a barrel by 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, after earlier dropping to $61.71, a low going back to December 2017.

Crude futures fell to fresh session lows on Tuesday after President Donald Trump issued a statement saying the United States stands by Saudi Arabia following mounting criticism on the kingdom after the killing last month of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir admitted that the slaying was a "tremendous mistake," but denied that the crown prince had ordered the killing.

U.S. crude prices have now dropped as much as 31 percent from a four-year high last month. Brent has tumbled nearly 29 percent from its recent high.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.819 after seeing an earlier high around the 96.89 handle.

The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe haven currency, was at 112.70 against the greenback after seeing highs above 112.3 yesterday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7213 after seeing highs above $0.729 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.

