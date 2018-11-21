Australian stocks fall on the back of overnight plunge on Wall Street

In the oil markets, crude prices nosedived by nearly 7 percent on Tuesday after seeing four days of gains.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate settled Tuesday's session lower by $3.77, or 6.6 percent, at $53.43. The contract fell as low as $52.77 on Tuesday, its weakest price level since October 2017.
Brent crude dropped $4.43, or 6.6 percent, to $62.36 a barrel by 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, after earlier dropping to $61.71, a low going back to December 2017.
Crude futures fell to fresh session lows on Tuesday after President Donald Trump issued a statement saying the United States stands by Saudi Arabia following mounting criticism on the kingdom after the killing last month of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir admitted that the slaying was a "tremendous mistake," but denied that the crown prince had ordered the killing.
U.S. crude prices have now dropped as much as 31 percent from a four-year high last month. Brent has tumbled nearly 29 percent from its recent high.