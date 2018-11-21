Australian stocks fall on the back of overnight plunge on Wall Street

All eyes will be on the Asian markets on Wednesday following a plunge on Wall Street overnight.

Stocks in Australia were lower in the morning. The ASX 200 fell 1.18 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors seeing losses. The heavily weighted financial subindex shed 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the futures market pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,190 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,280. The index last closed at 21,583.12.