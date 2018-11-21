Read this before you buy a new 4K TV on Black Friday

Here's what you should know before you buy a new 4K TV this Black Friday 8:45 AM ET Wed, 22 Nov 2017 | 00:56

There are often a lot of really, really good deals on new TVs on Black Friday. While you can score a good television and save a lot of money, you should know what you're buying before you dive in.

Sometimes, for example, the TVs that you buy on Black Friday are slightly modified versions with different model numbers than the ones you might normally see. This is because they often have variations of the feature set that can help cut down the cost of a TV. It's not always the case, but it can be, and it's one reason why you'll want to dig around and know what you're buying first.

Here's what to consider if you're shopping for a new HDTV on Black Friday.