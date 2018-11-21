If Booster Fuels CEO Frank Mycroft has his way, gas stations will one day be obsolete.

His start-up, founded in 2014, is filling up cars in parking lots, so drivers don't have to wait in lines or make extra trips. Booster is now operating across twenty U.S. cities, and in the parking lots of at least 300 different companies, Mycroft said. The service is available in Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Dallas - Fort Worth region.

Booster generates $180,000 in revenue daily, according to Mycroft, and has already delivered fuel more than 1 million times to customer cars.

To make delivery possible, Booster designed a tanker truck that can navigate the tight lanes of parking lots. The trucks can both load up fuel and deliver it, cutting out the costs of the middle man and allowing the start-up to procure fuel wholesale from providers like Exxon and Shell.

Facebook, PayPal, Pepsi and others offer the service for employees. They give the company access to their employee parking lots, and help make sure their workers know about the service.