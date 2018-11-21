China's small businesses are having a hard time getting bank loans

It's widely agreed that China needs to get its massive debt problem — estimated at more than three times the size of the economy — under control.

But that effort is also seen as overburdening an important sector, the country's small and medium-sized businesses, which are at the front line of the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Small and medium-sized firms make up the majority of Chinese companies and are major employers but have traditionally faced challenges competing with China's huge, state-owned enterprises for bank loans.

Adding to their importance, smaller firms are often part of intricate global supply chains that play a central role in Chinese exports, and thus vulnerable to the trade conflict with the United States.