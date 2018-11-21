Xi's visit to the Philippines may be an attempt to 'woo Manila away' from Washington's orbit

"Xi is very much interested in putting aside the territorial dispute between the Philippines and China," Nagy said, adding that the move is "important for China to consolidate its position in the South China Sea."

During the visit, Duterte said there was "a deepening trust and confidence" between the two leaders.

He said they talked also about their increasing trade and investment, and China's involvement in the Duterte's signature $180 billion "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program.

"With mutual respect, sincerity and adherence to sovereign equality, I will continue to work closely with President Xi," Duterte said.

However, Nagy said the relationship between the U.S. and the Philippines remains strong.

"I do think China has made some gains within the region, but pulling Manila away from Washington is very, very difficult because of cultural issues, values and ... the strong ties that both countries have had for more than 70 years," Nagy said, explaining that there are still joint training exercises between the Philippines and the U.S.