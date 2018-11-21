English soccer teams express anger and 'grave concern' despite $761 million TV deal

Sky pays $761 million for broadcast rights to English Football League — but clubs want more 8 Hours Ago | 02:27

Soccer clubs from England's Championship, the league immediately below the Premier League, have expressed "grave concerns" about how the English Football League (EFL) renegotiated a new multi-million pound TV deal with British broadcast partner Sky.

Despite a 35 percent increase on the previous deal, the £595 million ($761 million) agreement which is due to kick in from the start of next season and run until 2024 has not been well received by the majority of clubs.

In contrast, the Premier League domestic rights due to begin next season between Sky and BT Sport is worth £4.55 billion, with a further package sold to Amazon for an undisclosed amount.

The terms of the new EFL deal were announced on Monday, leading to a meeting being between club officials the following day. Those attending were thought to include; former European Cup winner Aston Villa, three-time English champion Leeds United and Derby County, who is currently managed by former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard.

There then followed a statement, from "several unnamed clubs," in which said they felt they had been "ignored."

It read, "Championship clubs are gravely concerned that the EFL Board has announced it has approved a new long-term domestic broadcasting rights deal."

Earlier in the week the EFL had agreed that these negotiations had not been without issue, but that they still offered clubs financial security.