EU opens disciplinary procedures against Italy after rejecting its controversial budget plans

The European Union announced it will look to sanction Italy with a fine after the country refused to submit a budget proposal that squares with its rules.

Italy's populist and partly right-wing coalition wants to increase the country's deficit to 2.4 percent of annual economic output in 2019, as it looks to make good on pre-election spending pledges. A previous Italian government had submitted a 2019 budget which would have recorded a deficit of just 0.8 percent.

In a statement, the European Commission — the EU's legislative arm — said: "With regret, that today we confirm our assessment that Italy's draft budget plan is in particularly serious non-compliance with the Council recommendation of 13 July."

The Commission said that as Italy's spending for 2019 didn't comply, commissioners would now open a "debt-based Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP)."

The European Union member states now have two weeks to decide if they agree that an EDP against Italy is warranted. If so, the Commission will prepare a document that asks Italy how it will remedy its budget plan to abide with the EU rules.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, said Italy's budget plan would risk more austerity for Italians in the future. "We see the risk of this country sleepwalking into instability," he said, before adding that the uncertainty would likely result in increased lending rates for Italians.