Chances are the Fed raises rates in December. Here's why that could be a buying opportunity 53 Mins Ago | 01:31

The last Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, meeting of 2018 will take place on December 19th.

For Fed Chair Powell, the case for tightening (raising rates) is fairly straightforward:

The U.S. economy is in good shape Inflation remains steady We have a workforce that's at full employment

The wisdom backing a dovish approach (not raising rates) cites:

Uncertainty around the ongoing trade rift between the U.S. and China A slumping housing market that's driven by rising mortgage rates The recent market volatility

Despite the arguments, the odds of a hike, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool, is now around 70 percent.

And historically, the month leading up to a December hike have been bullish periods.

Over the previous rate hike cycles since 1994, there have been 4 other December rate hikes; in the month before these episodes, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gain about 2.8 percent each, with the Dow leading, adding over 3 percent – with all three indices trading positively 100 percent of the time in that period.