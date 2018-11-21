Green is the new black as cannabis retailers push 'Green Wednesday' as the next big shopping holiday

Green is the new black.

Cannabis retailers are pushing "Green Wednesday," the day before Thanksgiving, as the Black Friday for marijuana users. Sales of edibles, vape pens and other marijuana gifts spiked on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year and retailers are increasingly promoting it as an unofficial shopping holiday ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Marijuana delivery company Eaze said its sales almost doubled the day before Thanksgiving last year over an average Wednesday. Cannabis analytics company Headset, which tracks retail sales of cannabis products, found sales on Green Wednesday last year were double those of a typical Wednesday, making it the biggest cannabis holiday after 4/20.

Headset adds that in Washington, Colorado, and Nevada last year, recreational sales on Green Wednesday totaled $11 million dollars. While that number is still a fraction of total annual sales in those states, many retailers are still tapping into the trend to tee up sales for the holiday season.

Across the country, the pool of recreational marijuana consumers is growing. Earlier this week, Massachusetts ushered in legal recreational cannabis sales. However, there are only two licensed dispensaries, both located about one to two hours outside of Boston.

Some of the best-selling items on Green Wednesday include beverages, edibles, and vape pens. According to Eaze, the top brands in those categories includes Kiva, which makes cannabis-infused chocolates and cannabis-infused gummies in flavors from sparkling pear Prosecco to wild berry.

Orchid Essentials has a sleek, high-end vape pen featuring a blend called "Tropical Trainwreck," which has blends of pineapple and citrus. In the beverage category, mood33 has a line of sparkling herbal drinks infused with THC and CBD, and California Dreamin' carries THC-infused sodas in flavors like tangerine and pomegranate.

For those looking for holiday-themed gifts, Zoma Cannabis has unveiled "Mistletoke," a mistletoe intertwined with organic cannabis. For pet owners, Rowley's has a line of CBD-based peanut butter treats for your pooch.