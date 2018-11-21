Saudi Arabia was presumed to be guilty over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi without people knowing the facts or waiting for investigations to be completed, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told CNBC Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia was declared guilty without people seeing evidence, without people knowing the facts," Al-Jubeir said, speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Riyadh.

"This has continued since. We have seen leaks in the media, out of Turkey and out of Qatari-owned news entities that are disparaging of the kingdom and we see a lot of accusations thrown at the Kingdom of Saudi (Arabia), but they are not true."

Al-Jubeir repeated comments he has made previously, saying the murder of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 was "an unfortunate accident," and those who committed it "will be brought to justice." "We have made it very clear that Saudi Arabia's government is not involved in this and the crown prince is not involved in this, at all," he said.

These comments come after a report from The Washington Post at the weekend which said the CIA had determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of Khashoggi.

Al-Jubeir added that Saudi Arabia's investigation is ongoing and that the kingdom would like to see more cooperation from Turkey. "We've asked Turkey to provide us with evidence and we're still waiting for some of that evidence," he said.

"Every Saudi is shocked and outraged by this crime ... This was not authorized, this was an abuse of authority and every Saudi wants to see justice served," he said. The kingdom was reviewing procedures to make sure a similar event can never happen again, he added.