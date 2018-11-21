There's a $9 trillion corporate debt bomb 'bubbling' in the US economy

At first glance, it looks like a $9 trillion time bomb ready to detonate, a corporate debt load that has continued to escalate thanks to easy borrowing terms and a seemingly endless thirst from investors.

On Wall Street, though, hopes are fairly high that it's a problem, but a manageable one, at least for the next year or two.

The resolution is a critical one for financial markets under fire. Stocks are floundering, credit spreads are blowing out and concern is building that a combination of higher interest rates on all that debt will begin to weigh meaningfully on corporate profit margins.

"There is angst in the marketplace. It's not misplaced at all," said Michael Temple, director of credit research at asset manager Amundi Pioneer. "But are we at that moment where this thing blows sky high? I would think that we're not there yet. That's not to say that we don't get there at some point over the next 12 to 18 months as rates continue to move higher."

Essentially, there are two ways the scenario can break: a good-news case where companies can manage their debt as the economy stabilizes and interest rates stay in check, and the other where the economy decelerates, rates keep heading up and it's no longer so easy to keep rolling that debt over.

There's one worrying trend where companies on the edge of the investment-grade universe lose their standing and turn into high-yield or junk, sending rates — and defaults — significantly higher. And there's a more positive case where the U.S. continues to outperform the rest of the world and corporate debt problems are limited to overseas and specific companies that aren't systemically important.