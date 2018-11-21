UK firm to develop 200 megawatts of solar power in southern Spain

The regional government of Andalusia has granted U.K.-firm Solarcentury permission to build four solar parks in the Spanish town of Alcala de Guadaira.

In an announcement Tuesday, Solarcentury said that the projects would have an output of around 50 megawatts each and would generate enough electricity to power 105,000 homes. Construction is set to begin in April 2019 and is expected to last 12 months.



Founded in 1998, Solarcentury has a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. The business has developed and built over 1 gigawatts (GW) of solar to date, with a further 2.4 GW in the pipeline.



"We see these projects as a real win-win for the region," Jose Miguel Ferrer, Solarcentury's managing director for Iberia, said in a statement. "Not only generating clean renewable power for thousands of homes, they will have been built with no public subsidies, be a net generator of employment and environmentally friendly," he added.



Around the world, the size of solar power facilities can range from smaller-sized projects such as Solarcentury's to vast developments like China's Tengger Desert Solar Park, which has a capacity of more than 1,500 MW.



Solarcentury's projects represent the latest solar energy developments in the Spanish solar sector. In September, for instance, Enel Green Power Espana (EGPE) commenced construction of an 84.7-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility in Murcia, Spain. The Totona project will be made up of 248,000 photovoltaic modules and is set to begin operation in the third quarter of 2019, EGPE said.