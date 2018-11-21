US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.0810 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.3270 percent.

It comes after a second consecutive session of sharp losses on Wall Street, as energy shares dropped with oil prices, while retailers including Target and Kohl tumbled after weaker-than-expected earnings and forecasts.

Nonetheless, a recent bout of global selling has helped the safe-haven U.S. dollar pull away from two-week lows. The greenback was little changed at 96.686 against a basket of major currencies Wednesday morning, after rallying 0.7 percent overnight. The dollar has recovered slightly from a recent trough of 96.042.

On the data front, investors are likely to watch for durable goods figures for October at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Existing home sales data for October and a final reading of consumer sentiment for November are both scheduled to be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury has no auctions scheduled on Wednesday.

In oil markets, crude futures bounced by around $1 a barrel Wednesday morning, clawing back some of the losses sustained in the previous session.

However, energy market participants remained on edge, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Tuesday that heightened political and economic risks could lead to unprecedented uncertainty over the coming months.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $63.42 Wednesday morning, up more than 1.4 percent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $54.36, over 1.7 percent higher.