Middle East 'Shark Tank' pilot to spotlight startup potential launches in Dubai

On a stage in front of a few hundred people, nervous entrepreneurs prepare to pitch their business ideas to a panel of five "sharks" — seasoned investors and veterans of Middle East business — in hopes of getting funding.

"I'm looking for something disruptive in the marketplace," Ganesh Iyer, one of the sharks and a longtime investor in the region, told the contestants. "An idea which is completely different from what the market already has to offer."

The United Arab Emirates' commercial capital of Dubai launched the pilot of "Equity Room" Wednesday, a Middle Eastern version of the CNBC-produced "Shark Tank," which lets startup founders bid for funding from high-net worth sharks and angel investors. The contestants either walk away with a deal, or get eliminated — often after being verbally cut down to size by the judges.

Out of 16 contestants, just a few managed to score funding in exchange for equity in their venture, landing hundreds of thousands of dollars rather than the few million that some were hoping for.

The field of entrepreneurs spanned a number of nationalities and ages, with the youngest just a year out of graduating from college. Business ideas ranged from the areas of e-commerce and data monetization to artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming.

One contestant, presenting an online platform aggregating shops and inventories that could serve as a commercial search engine for small businesses, was eliminated within the first few minutes of her presentation. Arif Saiyad, shark and CEO of Dubai-based venture capital firm ASA Ventures, told her: "I've tried this before, it's called Google. Your idea isn't new... I'm out."