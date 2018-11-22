Retailers are worried about the trade war, Hong Kong executive says

Retailers are apprehensive about the U.S.-China trade war, an executive at a Hong Kong cosmetics chain said Thursday, calling the conflict the biggest risk to his company's business.

Guy Look, chief financial officer and executive director at Sa Sa International, said that while the Hong Kong retail chain has benefited this year from increased mainland Chinese tourist numbers, concerns are rising.

"Coming in to the second half, of course, the trade war, it's really very much in the spotlight," Look told CNBC's Emily Tan on "Squawk Box" Thursday.

"For us retailers, we are really exchanging notes ourselves," he said. "We don't really have a crystal ball. And we really want to see what is in store for us."