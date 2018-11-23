Part of the reason that automotive journalists and enthusiasts tend to bemoan the ongoing crossover apocalypse is because no one makes a crossover that drives as well as the sharpest sedans. Alfa Romeo, however, has introduced the best effort yet: the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Just like with the Giulia, Alfa Romeo took a normal Stelvio luxury SUV and dropped a bigger engine, performance suspension, a set of massive brakes and a host of other upgrades to turn the grocery-getter into a canyon carver.

And though the ride suffers because it can be very bumpy, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio has become the best-driving performance SUV ever built.

Most people should still buy the Giulia sedan, though. Let me explain why.