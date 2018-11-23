Amazon reports 'record levels' of UK shopping as Black Friday takes off internationally

Thanksgiving might only be celebrated in the U.S. — but Black Friday is becoming a major event around the world.

It's historically been a day when hoards of U.S. shoppers, on the day after Thanksgiving, rush into stores offering huge discounts to kick off the holiday shopping season. It's an event that puts retailers "in the black."

Now international retailers are increasingly using the Friday after Thanksgiving as an opportunity to lure in deal-hungry shoppers around the world.

Inside an Amazon fulfilment center in Tilbury, to the east of London in the U.K., shelves are stocked with everything from water filters to the newest Lego board game in preparation for a busy weekend of sales. As of mid-morning Friday, Amazon said it had seen customers in the U.K. shopping at "record levels" with 100,000 toys and 60,000 beauty items already being purchased since midnight.

"We're certainly prepared for one of our busiest days," Jonatan Gal, regional operations director at Amazon in the U.K., told CNBC.