It's an offer hard to refuse: a reprieve from your student loan bill.

Yet when your payments resume, they're often higher because your debt has swelled, thanks to interest.

The Associated Press, citing a 2017 Department of Education audit, reported this week that Navient, one of the country's largest student loan servicing companies, steered tens of thousands of struggling borrowers into costly delays of their payments, known as "forbearances."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleges that Navient added more than $4 billion in interest to borrowers' debt through the misuse of forbearances between 2010 and 2015. Navient disputes the allegations in the audit and those by the CFPB.