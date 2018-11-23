The top six "Clash Royale" teams in the world will face off in Tokyo next weekend, closing out their league's $1 million inaugural season.

The Clash Royale World Finals is an electronic sports (esports) tournament that will feature the best professional players of publisher Supercell's "Clash Royale" game.

Released in 2016, "Clash Royale" has grown to over 50 million daily active users who go head-to-head using digital cards with special abilities, in order to destroy each other's towers.

Supercell formally launched the Clash Royale League back in August to build upon the success of its previous competitive scene, which featured the Crown Championship World Finals in London last year.

Mobile esports has been on the rise amid rapid growth for the mobile gaming sector. According to research firm Newzoo, games downloaded and played on smartphones and tablets will make up 47 percent of the worldwide gaming market this year.