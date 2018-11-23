European markets seen slightly higher amid cautious optimism over Brexit progress

Markets

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Friday morning, as investors cautiously managed hopes for progress in Brexit negotiations.

The FTSE 100 is seen little changed from the previous session at 6,963, the CAC is expected to open up around 4 points at 4,942 while the DAX is poised to start 18 points higher at 11,153, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to Brexit developments, after a draft deal was reached between the U.K. and the European Union late Thursday.

The agreement follows a treaty last week that set the terms for Britain's withdrawal from the bloc in March 2019.

The British government still faces a daunting task in getting the deal through Parliament, with lawmakers deeply divided over the proposal in its current form.

Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected earnings, lingering concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions and slowing global investment continue to cap significant gains.

With U.S. markets closed overnight for Thanksgiving and Japan on holiday Friday, trading activity is expected to be relatively muted on Friday.

On the data front, France, Germany and the euro area are all expected to publish flash Markit services PMI figures for November during early morning deals.

