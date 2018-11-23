Republicans have projected confidence about holding the Mississippi seat even as they take steps to shore up support for Hyde-Smith. Trump will hold two rallies in the state on Monday as he aims to motivate GOP voters. The Senate Republican campaign arm has also spent more than $1 million on media in the state this month.

Hyde-Smith narrowly beat Espy in the first round of voting on Nov. 6, even as a third major candidate, Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel, drew about 16 percent of the vote.

Still, the senator's comments and her campaign's handling of them could help to make the contest closer than Republicans would like.

"I think the public hanging comments and probably more importantly Hyde-Smith's refusal to apologize and fumbling of her statement about it has energized Espy's campaign and supporters," said Jonathan Winburn, an associate professor of political science at the University of Mississippi. "I think the comments have hurt Hyde-Smith and made some of her supporters and donors less likely to at least publicly support her."

At least six major companies including Walmart and Pfizer have asked for Hyde-Smith's campaign to return contributions, which the candidate has so far shown no intention of doing. The senator faced criticism for her initial refusal to address the comments beyond a short written statement, even after reporters pressed her publicly about it multiple times. At the candidates' only debate, which took place Tuesday, she apologized to "anyone who was offended" by her remarks and claimed they were "twisted" and used as a "political weapon" against her.

Espy said Tuesday that her comments gave the state "another black eye that we don't need" and "rejuvenated old stereotypes." In an ad released this week, his campaign targeted the hanging comments and separate remarks where she joked about making it "just a little more difficult" for "liberal folks" to vote.

"We can't afford a senator who embarrasses us," the ad says in part.

Trump, for his part, has not wavered in his support for Hyde-Smith. He has called her comments a "jest" and said she is a "tremendous woman."